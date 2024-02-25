Will not accept any cabinet berth now, says Himachal Congress MLA Rajinder Rana

The Congress MLA said that talks are being held now about including him in the cabinet, but the people of Sujanpur are not willing to accept lies and now there is no question of becoming a minister.

Rana said that his name was removed from the list of the ministers earlier and added that it is not about him but about respect and honour of the people who changed the politics of Himachal Pradesh by voting for the Congress.

Rana told PTI that 14 months have passed and the cabinet has been expanded time and again.

"Now I will not accept any cabinet berth," he added.

Rana has been advocating for early declaration of results of the candidates who appeared for various examinations, including junior office assistant (Information Technology), secretariat clerks and drawing masters.

The Congress leader, who had earlier sent two letters to the chief minister, said that even after 14 months of the formation of the government, the youth are still waiting for jobs.

The letters sent to the chief minister were also shared on Facebook.

"We need to understand the sentiments of the people, especially the youth seeking jobs and are answerable to them and the entire youth cannot be punished for corruption of a few persons," he said.

The Congress leader also raised this issue recently in the state assembly.

He also demanded jobs for about 5,000 youth, who are struggling to get jobs on compassionate grounds in various departments.