Himanta questions Congress on ‘missing NE’ from India map in social media post

Highlighting the “missing” North Eastern region, Sarma added, “Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam?” Iman is a student activist who was arrested in a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots in the national capital during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. He has been in custody since January 28, 2020, in the case.