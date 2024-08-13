'Hindenburg's latest report created an atmosphere of doubt': Plea in Supreme Court seeks completion of probe against Adani

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court, bringing on record allegations made in the latest report by the US short seller firm Hindenburg that Sebi Chairperson and her husband had stakes in offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, controlled by Vinod Adani, the elder brother of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

"Though the Sebi chief, Madhabi Buch, has denied these allegation as baseless and this court also held that third party reports cannot be considered, all this has created an atmosphere of doubt in the minds of public and investors and in such circumstances, it becomes incumbent for Sebi to conclude the pending investigations and declare the conclusion of the investigation," the plea said.

In an application, advocate Vishal Tiwari, who had earlier filed the PIL, leading to the SC's order for probe into the matter, challenged the Registrar's order of August 5, which declined to register his previous application in the matter.