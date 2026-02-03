Menu
Holi, summer rush: SW Railway extends Mysuru-Ajmer Express Special

The special train will halt at Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam Junction, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh Junction, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer Junction and Madar Junction.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 08:00 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 08:00 IST
