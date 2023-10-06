Shah pledges to completely eliminate Naxal menace as he reviews security situation in violence-hit states

While there were 14,862 incidents between May 2005 and April 2014, government statistics showed, it had come down to 7,128 in the next nine years. Naxal violence related deaths came down 6,035 to 1,868, security personnels' death from 1,750 to 485 and civilian deaths from 4,285 to 1,383 during this period.

The number of districts which were impacted by naxalism were 96 in 2010 and it came down to 45 in 2022 (53 per cent decline) while police stations reporting naxal violence came down from 465 to 176 (62 per cent decline).

He said the Modi government has succeeded in curbing Left Wing Extremism in the last few years and now this fight has reached a "decisive phase" and that successes have been achieved against it in 2022 and 2023.

"This is the year of taking resolution to completely eliminate Left Wing Extremism in the next two years....We have established 195 new camps of paramilitary forces, 44 more new camps will be established," he said adding deployment of paramilitary forces against left-wing extremism, rationalisation of development and setting up camps in vacuum areas are the priorities of the Modi government.