'How many will be jailed before elections?', SC asks TN govt while restoring Youtuber's bail

'If before elections we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on YouTube, imagine how many will be jailed?' a bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, as it set aside the order cancelling A Duraimurugan Sattai's bail.