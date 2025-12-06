Menu
Travel aggregator ixigo to refund entire convenience, assured fees for cancelled IndiGo flights from December 3-8

This refund will be for all passengers whose IndiGo flights are cancelled by the airline between December 3 and 8, 2025, the travel aggregator said in a statement.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 14:16 IST
Published 06 December 2025, 14:16 IST
