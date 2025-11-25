How new labour codes will impact employees' take-home pay
Four new codes – Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code (2020) – formally came into effect from November 21, 2025.
These Codes will serve as a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum and timely payment of wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities for our people, especially Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti.