Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

How quickly 'diplomatic setbacks' accumulate: Congress on 'US set to supply' Raytheon missiles to Pakistan

However, the US Department of War's public notification on military contracts awarded on September 30, 2025, includes countries like Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and Pakistan.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 10:12 IST
India NewsCongressPakistanIndian PoliticsJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us