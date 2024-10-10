Home
How Ratan Tata bridged generation gap between 'grandpals' and 'grandkids' through this startup

The octogenarian industrialist has been an active backer of startups ever since retiring from the helm of the salt-to-software Tata Group and has invested in over 50 companies.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:42 IST

10 October 2024
