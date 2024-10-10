How Ratan Tata bridged generation gap between 'grandpals' and 'grandkids' through this startup

<p>As the nation mourns the loss of industrialist Ratan Tata, who died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night, we look at one of most compassionate and a unique startup, backed by Ratan Tata and how the octogenarian industrialist dreamt to make the world a better place for senior citizens, the' grandpals' through the companionship of younger generation, 'grandchild'.</p><p>The octogenarian industrialist has been an active backer of startups ever since retiring from the helm of the salt-to-software Tata Group and has invested in over 50 companies.</p>.<p><strong>Follow our live coverage of Ratan Tata's last journey <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rip-ratan-tata-passes-away-latest-updates-tributes-pour-in-tata-group-chairman-mumbai-maharashtra-funeral-last-rights-reaction-age-relationships-3226844">here</a></strong></p>.<p>It was in August 2022, Tata, announced his decision to back startup Goodfellows that offers companionship to senior citizens as a service. </p><p>Shantanu Naidu, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goodbye-my-lighthouse-tatas-long-time-associate-shantanu-naidu-bids-adieu-to-his-boss-3227119">longtime associate of Tata</a> was the brain behind this initiative, where the young graduates work with the right skills of empathy and emotional intelligence to 'work' as the senior citizen clients' companions, and ease the day for them with any tasks or just talk with them.</p><p>For Shantanu, who shared Tata's love for dogs and strays, this was his fourth outing as an entrepreneur, which includes a venture around pets. </p><p>At the launch of the startup, the videos of it is still doing the rounds, Tata said "You do not know what it is like to be lonely until you spend time alone wishing for companionship." Tata, who also appreciated Naidu's ideation, wittingly also said he is forgiving his mentee for the time he spends away from the office.</p><p>The Goodfellows' companions do a myriad of tasks with the clients, which includes playing carrom, reading the newspaper for them or even taking naps together.</p><p>While it is admittedly difficult to fabricate the bond between an elder and a grandchild, the startup invest time in choosing the companions diligently, who ensures that the authentic bonds can be formed.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>