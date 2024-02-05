Huge crowd on roads as cops come to arrest Mulana Salman Azhari 

Mumbai: A huge crowd came to the roads as the Gujarat police came to Ghatkopar suburbs of Mumbai to take Maulana Salman Anzari for an investigation into an alleged inflammatory discourse.
At least two persons were injured when Mumbai police resorted to mild caning as part of the crowd control measures.
Social media platforms were flooded with the videos of the protesting crowd.
The Junagadh police later detained him and took him to Gujarat.
As soon as the Maulana’s supporters came to know about the impending arrest, they rushed in large numbers and gathered outside the police station on Sunday night.
An alumnus of the Al Azhar Cairo University in Egypt, Mufti Salman Azhari is a Islamic scholar, Sunni preacher and YouTuber who has founded several institutions, and lectures all over the world.
After Azhari's arrest, former MLA Waris Pathan, who is the spokesperson of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, stated that the preacher had not delivered any controversial statement and that he should be treated property.