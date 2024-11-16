Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

I see disengagement as disengagement; nothing more, nothing less: EAM Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh row

Jaishankar's remarks came in response to a question on whether the disengagement of troops by the two sides last month was the beginning of a reset of ties between India and China.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 10:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 10:14 IST
India NewsS JaishankarIndia-China relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us