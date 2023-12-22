IAF chief seeks greater defence engagements with Global South

New Delhi: One of India’s senior most military leaders on Friday suggested greater defence engagements with countries in the Global South for ensuring “regional stability” besides opening up potential markets for home-grown military products.

“Platforms like Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter and Akash missiles offer competitive and reliable options for air forces of the Global South, boosting India’s economic and technological clout,” Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said here.

Delivering a lecture at the Centre for Air Power Studies, the Indian Air Force chief said engagements with such countries would be “crucial for tackling shared security challenges and ensuring regional stability.”

New Delhi has been projecting itself as a leading force in the Global South, raising issues concerning the poor and developing nations at multilateral fora like G20.

“We are witnessing resilience and sustained economic growth by countries of the Global South. By 2030, it is projected that the top 10 largest economies will be from this group, India being one amongst them. While there are challenges, the future also promises many opportunities,” he said.