IAF got air superiority over Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: European think tank

Pakistan’s own strikes conducted between May 7 and 10 had been largely thwarted by Indian defences, says the CHPM, an independent Swiss research institute set up in 1969.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 16:57 IST
Published 26 January 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsPakistanOperation Sindoor

