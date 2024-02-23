IAF's Sarang team working hard for aerobatics display at Singapore Airshow 2024

“The team is performing a four-helicopter display designed to highlight the Advanced Light Helicopter agility and manoeuvrability, as well as the high degree of skills of the IAF pilots flying these machines.”

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team has evolved from the ALH Evaluation Flight, which was formed in Bengaluru in 2003, to evaluate the indigenous helicopter ‘Dhruv' before its induction into operational service.

“True to its name, the ALH has been a guiding beacon, standing out like the Pole star in the Indian Aviation sector,” said the Wing Commander.