'IC 814' web series row: Netflix India assures content reviewing in accordance with 'nation's sentiments'

Netflix India on Tuesday provided an assurance to conduct a content review and guarantee that all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation's sentiments, ANI reported, citing government sources.
This comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned the content head of OTT platform over the series IC-814 -- The Kandahar Hijack following a row over the way the hijackers were depicted.
A controversy erupted over the "humane" depiction of the perpetrators who hijacked the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi.
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said the hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities, and the filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has "legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names".
(With DHNS inputs)
Published 03 September 2024, 06:34 IST