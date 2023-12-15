Imphal missile destroyer to be commissioned to Indian Navy on Dec 26

The third ship—Imphal—will be commissioned on December 26 while the fourth one, Surat, is at an advanced stage of outfitting.

The ship has been built using indigenous steel DMR 249A and is amongst the largest missile destroyers manufactured in India, with an overall length of 164 meters and a displacement of over 7500 tons. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

It is armed with supersonic Surface-to-Surface ‘Brahmos’ missiles and ‘Barak-8’ Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles. The Destroyer also has undersea warfare capability, and is fitted with indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the hull-mounted Sonar Humsa NG, heavyweight torpedo tube launchers, and ASW Rocket Launchers.

The ship can accommodate a crew of 312 persons, has an endurance of 4000 nautical miles, and can carry out a typical 42-days mission with extended mission time in out-of-area operations. The ship is equipped with two helicopters onboard to further extend its reach. The ship is propelled by a powerful Combined Gas and Gas Propulsion Plant (COGAG), consisting of four reversible gas turbines that enable it to achieve a speed of over 30 knots (approx 55 kmph).

The ship boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks such as Gigabyte Ethernet-based Ship Data Network (GESDN), Combat Management System (CMS), Automatic Power Management System (APMS), and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).