uttar pradesh

Amid kite flying season, Allahabad HC asks UP govt to enforce prohibition of Chinese 'manjha'

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said the government has to comply with directions already issued by the court on the matter.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 07:06 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 07:06 IST
