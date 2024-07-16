Imprisonment till rising of court not proper sentence for serious offence of bigamy: SC

In the case, the court sentenced a woman and her second husband to six months in jail each for committing bigamy.

However, in view of the fact that the couple had a six-year-old child, the bench took a compassionate view and adopted a unique form of sentencing for the couple, to ensure that a parent remains with the child while the other is behind bars.

The court ordered the second husband to first surrender to serve his six-month sentence and after the completion of his sentence, the woman is to surrender within two weeks to serve her six-month jail. The bench made it clear that this arrangement shall not be treated as a precedent as it was ordered in special circumstances.

The matter before the court related to the challenge to the validity of the Madras High Court's order, which sentenced the couple to the rising of the court only.

Going through legal provision, the bench said, "The proviso to Section 418(1), CrPC, together with the penal provision under Section 494 IPC, prescribing no minimum imprisonment, but only the maximum, would definitely make imposition of ‘imprisonment till the rising of the court’ intra vires."

However, in the instant case, the bench said the punishment was "unconscionably lenient or a flea-bite sentence”.