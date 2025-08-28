Menu
Remote Himachal village cut off as govt buildings, bridges washed away by flash floods

The state has witnessed 90 flash floods, 42 cloudbursts and 85 major landslides so far. It has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,623 crore in rain-related incidents, the SEOC data showed.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 08:33 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 08:33 IST
