In House panel meet, MPs question India-China border pact, ties with Canada & Israel-Palestine conflict

On China, sources said, the MPs asked why there was no joint statement by both the countries to announce the agreement and why China was not seen enthusiastic about it. MPs were told that there are also times when joint statements are issued.

The Foreign Secretary said India-China agreement will restore the situation which prevailed prior to the border crisis in 2020, sources said.

MPs also raised brief queries about plunge in ties with Canada. Sources said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political compulsions were mentioned while explaining the steps taken by the government.

On Israel-Palestine, sources said MPs asked about why India had abstained from certain resolutions in the United Nations against Israel. They also raised concerns about job recruitment of Indians to Israel.