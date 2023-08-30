In jibe at Pakistan, Jaishankar says 'nobody talks of losing stock'

Jaishankar also reiterated the government's stand that the region had stayed backward, while the rest of the country progressed before the abrogation of Article 370. “I was in the cabinet in 2019. I was involved in the decisions that were taken. One part of me still wonders how wrongly we put up with the situation till 2019. How could we allow this to happen? Recently I asked a close friend of mine, who is from Kashmir, but had never gone to Lal chowk before 2019, to visit Lal chowk and see the difference now. What injustice (was taking place)..forget everything, we kept the state backward for reasons of politics.”