Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In people's man Gadgil, Western Ghats found a valiant defender

Gadgil's work on the Western Ghats that kept him as part of a never-ending news cycle in peninsular India.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsWestern Ghatsmadhav gadgil

Follow us on :

Follow Us