'India' accepted name for our country, changing it to 'Bharat' not required: Siddaramaiah

Deputy Chief Minister Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar, opposing any such move said, "It is not right, don't do such politics. You (BJP) are not going to remain in power for long."

Speaking to reporters in Kanakapura, he said, "This is the Republic of India, our currency notes too say Reserve Bank of India....just because we (various non-NDA parties parties in the country) have called our alliance I.N.D.I.A, they (BJP-led government at the Centre) are unable to digest it and are planning to do this. It shows the the amount of fear they have about us, how much they are affected, and that they are able to see their defeat."