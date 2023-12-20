I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs to hold dharna at Jantar Mantar on Dec 22 amid Oppn protests against mass suspensions

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Modi government, the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Wednesday announced a dharna by Opposition MPs in the national capital on Friday in protest against the suspension of an unprecedented 143 lawmakers during the ongoing Winter Session and Home Minister Amit Shah’s refusal to make a statement on the Parliament security breach.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the floor leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc chaired by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge here. A plan to hold a ‘mock Parliament’ was shelved as the leaders felt it would be a logistical nightmare to organise back-to-back functions in a short span of time, sources said.

The decision to hold the protest by the MPs at Jantar Mantar, the dharna hotspot in the national capital, comes a day after top I.N.D.I.A leaders decided to hold demonstrations across the country against the suspension of MPs on December 22. This will be the first joint I.N.D.I.A protest action after the parties started joining hands since May this year.