India, Canada discuss collaboration in science and tech sector

New Delhi: India and Canada on Wednesday discussed collaboration as well as joint ventures in areas like electric vehicles, cyber physical system, quantum technologies, green hydrogen fuel and deep ocean mining.

A high-level Canadian delegation led by Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan province, held discussions with Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on partnerships in areas such as clean technologies, bioeconomy, bio-based materials for different applications, food & agriculture technologies, affordable healthcare including pharmaceuticals and biomedical instrumentation.

Singh categorically mentioned 'Global Biofuels Alliance' (GBA), an initiative by India as the G20 Chair last year, bringing together the biggest consumers and producers of biofuels to drive development and deployment of biofuels.