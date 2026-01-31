<p>New Delhi: India on Saturday strongly rejected a reference to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> in the investigative files related to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffrey-epstein">Jeffrey Epstein</a>, describing it as "little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal" that deserves to be dismissed with the "utmost contempt".</p>.<p>The latest files relating to the convicted sex trafficker were released by US authorities.</p>.<p>"We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the prime minister and his visit to Israel," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.</p>.Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair mentioned in latest Epstein document.<p>"Beyond the fact of the prime minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," he said.</p>.<p>The email is among investigative files released by the US Justice Department on Friday.</p>.<p>The department released 3.5 million pages and 2,000 videos in line with an American law that was passed by the US Congress.</p>