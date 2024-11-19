Home
India, China should implement Modi-Xi 'important consensus' to improve ties: Chinese FM Wang tells Jaishankar

At their Kazan meeting, Modi and Xi endorsed the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 13:01 IST

Comments
Published 19 November 2024, 13:01 IST
