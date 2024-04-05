India concerned over aerial attack on Iran consulate in Damascus, asks Israel to ensure safety of Indian citizens

“India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability,” the MEA spokesperson said in response to a query from a journalist.

New Delhi had condemned the terrorist attacks carried out in southern Israel on October 7. Hamas terrorists carried out the attack, killing 1,400 Israelis, and taking over 220 hostage. Israel had then retaliated with aerial attacks and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip, killing over 32,000 Palestinians and injuring over 75,000 more, besides demolishing residential buildings, hospitals, and universities, and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

India had expressed concerns over civilian casualties and reminded Israel that it had an obligation to follow international humanitarian law while responding to the attacks by Hamas.

New Delhi on Thursday once again subtly sent a message to Israel. “We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of international law,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Even as the conflict rages on, 64 construction workers from India left for Israel earlier this week.

Israel’s construction industry has been purportedly looking for workers from India to replace their Palestinian counterparts, who have been denied work permits since the conflict began.