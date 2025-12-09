India condemns Pakistan's fresh attacks on Afghan civilians

<p>New Delhi: India on Monday condemned Pakistan's fresh attacks on Afghanistan that killed several civilians.</p>.<p>Fresh clashes between the two sides erupted less than two months after both sealed a ceasefire pact to end weeks of fighting.</p>.Government will curtail IndiGo's winter flight schedule, slots will be reallocated to other carriers: Civil Aviation Minister.<p>"We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.</p>.<p>"We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan," he said.</p>.<p>A spokesperson of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan said Pakistan initiated the attacks and that Kabul was "forced to respond".</p>.<p>The border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan began in early October, following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul.</p>.<p>Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack, following which the conflict escalated.</p>.<p>The hostilities erupted while Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was visiting India. The clashes were the worst since the Taliban seized power in 2021.</p>.<p>The two sides entered into a ceasefire agreement on October 19, following talks brokered by Qatar and Turkiye. </p>