Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India condemns Pakistan's fresh attacks on Afghan civilians

The border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan began in early October, following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 19:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 19:34 IST
India NewsPakistanattackAfghan

Follow us on :

Follow Us