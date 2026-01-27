Menu
India, EU conclude FTA negotiations after two decades paving way for reduction of tariffs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the pact is likely to be implemented by the end of 2026.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 08:17 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 08:17 IST
