I.N.D.I.A gears up for cyberspace battle with BJP

Taking the fight to cyberspace, I.N.D.I.A parties are preparing a coordinated social media action plan to take on the Narendra Modi-led government and the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.
Resources from all the parties will be pooled and common content will be developed as part of the Opposition bloc’s blitzkrieg against the ruling dispensation in the coming days.
Roadmap
Coordinators and heads of the social media department of I.N.D.I.A bloc parties will meet in Mumbai over the weekend to prepare a roadmap, after the main summit that ends on Friday.
At the brainstorming session, the parties will draw up a common plan on how to cooperate and coordinate on social media content to ensure that a united message goes to the public. The social media heads also will plan on how to choose hashtags and other tools to increase visibility.
A senior leader involved in the planning of the social media campaign for the bloc said the attempt is to institutionalise the campaign mode through the meeting. There will be a common research wing also as part of the social media wing of the bloc.
The leaders have been informally coordinating since the Patna meeting on June 23 on their social media activities. With the dedicated social media plan in place, the leader said there would be more synergy in the communication plan.
The social media campaign will be designed to raise decibel levels of the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s talking points and agreed campaign themes. Soon after the Bengaluru meeting, sources said, there was a soft launch of the bloc’s tagline ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India’ on social media.
There has also been “conscious” retweeting of posts of leaders by others, sources said.
The team will also discuss having separate social media accounts for I.N.D.I.A. Till such handles are set up, there will be more coordination with parties’ social media teams, with an emphasis on trending content of the Opposition bloc.