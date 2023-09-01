I.N.D.I.A gears up for cyberspace battle with BJP

Roadmap

Coordinators and heads of the social media department of I.N.D.I.A bloc parties will meet in Mumbai over the weekend to prepare a roadmap, after the main summit that ends on Friday.

At the brainstorming session, the parties will draw up a common plan on how to cooperate and coordinate on social media content to ensure that a united message goes to the public. The social media heads also will plan on how to choose hashtags and other tools to increase visibility.

A senior leader involved in the planning of the social media campaign for the bloc said the attempt is to institutionalise the campaign mode through the meeting. There will be a common research wing also as part of the social media wing of the bloc.