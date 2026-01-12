<p>India and Germany on Monday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=narendra%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.</p><p>Modi said that the bilateral trade between India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Germany">Germany</a> has reached its peak, surpassing $50 billion mark. </p><p>"More than 2,000 German companies have a long-standing presence in India. This reflects their unwavering confidence in India and the immense opportunities available here," he said, adding that the technology cooperation between India and Germany has strengthened year after year. </p>.Spain, Germany, Belgium, Poland emerging as key export destinations for India within EU.<p>Modi said that the two nations share common priorities in the field of renewable energy.</p><p>"To further enhance this cooperation, we have decided to establish the India-Germany Centre of Excellence. This will serve as a shared platform for knowledge, technology, and innovation," Modi said. </p><p>"We are jointly advancing new projects in areas such as climate, energy, urban development and urban mobility. A new mega project by companies of both countries in green hydrogen will prove to be a game changer for the future of energy," he added. </p>.<p>Further, Modi announced that emphasis has been placed on development, migration, mobility, and skill enhancement. </p><p>"India's talented youth are making a significant contribution to the German economy. The Joint Declaration of Intent on the Global Skills Partnership issued today is a symbol of this trust. This will particularly facilitate the movement of healthcare professionals," Modi said in his statement. </p><p>The two countries also took steps to cooperate in the field of sports and education, while Modi also invited German universities to open camuises in India</p><p>"Today, we have also taken concrete steps to further cooperation in the field of sports. This will be an effective means of connecting young people. The comprehensive roadmap on higher education developed today will give a new direction to our partnership in the education sector. I invite German universities to open their campuses in India."</p><p>Meanwhile, Merz stressed on the importance of a trade deal between India and the European Union. </p><p>"To tap into the full potential of India-Germany economic relations, we need to conclude the negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and European Union.," he said. </p>