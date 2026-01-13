Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The false centre of action

The false centre of action

The ego is a cognitive error, a false centre that claims ownership of both action and experience. It accepts praise and blame, binding itself to expectation — asha parama dukha, expectation being the highest sorrow.
Shashikala M S
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 23:06 IST
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 23:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasisPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us