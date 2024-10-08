Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India hands over first consignment of emergency relief materials to flood-hit Nepal

The 4.2 tonnes of aid supplies handed over on Monday were for families affected by the recent inundation in Nepal, the Indian Embassy said in a press release.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 06:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 06:28 IST
India NewsWorld newsNepalrelief material

Follow us on :

Follow Us