Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India has right to defend against terrorism and will exercise it: EAM Jaishankar in Moscow

This was Jaishankar’s first address to a plurilateral conclave after the blast near Red Fort in Delhi killed over 15 people on November 10.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 16:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 16:23 IST
India NewsRussiaIndiaS JaishankarTerrorismMoscowShanghai Cooperation Organisation

Follow us on :

Follow Us