Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India hopeful of preferential treatment for its steel exports under EU's new regulations

The EU is currently transitioning to a new, more restrictive steel trade regime designed to replace existing safeguards.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsEuropean UnionSteel

Follow us on :

Follow Us