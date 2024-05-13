India, Iran sign pact for long-term operation of terminal at Chabahar

This is the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "With the signature of this contract, we have laid the foundations of India’s long-term involvement at Chabahar."

Sonowal added that the signing of this contract will have a multiplier effect on the viability and visibility of Chabahar port.

According to him, Chabahar is not only the closest Iranian port to India but it is also an excellent port from nautical point of view. Sonowal also held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

Located in Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.