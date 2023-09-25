India joins UN to launch capacity-building programme for Global South nations

When it has come to South-South cooperation, India has endeavoured to walk the talk, the external affairs minister said, underlining that one of the really important outcomes of the recently held G20 summit in New Delhi was the membership of the African Union into the grouping. Jaishankar said that it was appropriate that India started its G20 presidency by convening the ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’, an exercise that involved 125 developing nations.

The newly launched initiative would also operationalise the development-relevant deliverables of India’s G20 presidency, including the G20 Action Plan for Accelerating Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, technological transformation and building Digital Public Infrastructure, New Delhi’s permanent mission to the UN in New York said

Jaishankar said that the countries of the ‘Global South’, in addition to bearing the consequences of structural inequities and historical burdens, were plagued by the impact of economic concentration, suffering from the devastating consequences of the Covid-19 and beset by conflict, tensions and disputes, which had stressed and distorted the international economy. Geopolitical calculations and geopolitical contests “are impacting very basic requirements of many countries”, including affordable access to food, fertilizers and energy.

“It was therefore, for us, a particularly onerous responsibility to make sure that in collaboration with all our G20 members, we were able to refocus the G20 on the urgent and pressing needs of the Global South,” Jaishankar said.