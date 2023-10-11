Home
Homeindia

India launches 'Operation Ajay' to bring back citizens amid Israel-Hamas war

India on Wednesday launched 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return of stranded Indian citizens from Israel amid the ongoing war between the middle-eastern nation and Hamas.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 16:54 IST

India is launching 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes as the military conflict between Hamas militants and Israel continued for the fifth day.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad." he said.

India NewsIsraelPalestineS JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsIsrael-Palestine Conflict

