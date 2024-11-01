Home
India lost eminent public intellectual with demise of Bibek Debroy: President Murmu

Debroy (69) passed away on Friday, a senior EAC-PM official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 07:49 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 07:49 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuBibek Debroy

