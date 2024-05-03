India, Maldives review withdrawal of military personnel

New Delhi: India and the Maldives on Friday reviewed the ongoing process of replacing Indian military personnel from the island nation with Male saying New Delhi would complete the withdrawal of its troops by May 10.

The two sides held the fourth meeting of the bilateral high-level core group in Delhi.

India has already withdrawn some of its military personnel who were operating three aviation platforms in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The military personnel were replaced by civilian technical experts. The Indian personnel were operating three aviation platforms in the Maldives and New Delhi is now deploying civilian personnel to operate them.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu had set May 10 as the deadline for withdrawal of the Indian military personnel from his country.