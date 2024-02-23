India, Maldives & Sri Lanka’s ‘Dosti’ in Indian Ocean Region near Male

The Indian Mission in Maldives described the 16th edition of the India-Maldives-Srilanka trilateral exercise ‘Dosti’ as a “regional synergy to enhance maritime security & interoperability!”

Earlier, a release from the Sri Lankan Navy said before its ship left for the Maldives: “Participating in this nature of exercises will allow the Sri Lanka Navy to enhance cooperation and interoperability with other maritime stakeholders in the region.”

“It (also) offers numerous advantages, including acquiring new knowledge about maritime operations, exchanging strategies and experiences, identifying emerging maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, and collaboratively finding solutions for them,” it added.