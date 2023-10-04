India may revoke OCI status of 'troublemakers' amid India-Canada standoff: Report

Amid the India-Canada standoff, New Delhi is mulling stronger steps in the form of cancelling Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status for 'troublemakers' abroad, CNN-News18 reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Indian government has already suspended visa services for Canadians after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Narendra Modi-led government of being involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The sources added the government might initiate this step against some individuals on a case-by-case basis, as per the publication.

Officials reportedly added that New Delhi holds the view that taking up the Khalistani flag while earning from agricultural properties in India do not go hand in hand. The step comes after the protests outside Indian missions abroad, the sources added.

Canada saw protests where the Indian flag has been burned and otherwise disrespected, and a cutout of PM Modi was hit with shoes.

The publication reported officials saying that the government was disappointed with some students protesting against the country in front of Indian missions abroad, soon after going there on student visas. India understandably wants to send a message that loyalty to the nation cannot be undermined, amid the ongoing protests from Khalistani groups.

On Tuesday, Canada said it was not looking to escalate matters with India, even amid reports that New Delhi had asked Ottawa to recall over 40 envoys posted in India, by October 10.