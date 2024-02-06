India-Myanmar border to be fenced entirely: Home Minster Amit Shah

In a prelude to the proposed scrapping of the free movement regime (FMR) with Myanmar officially, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-km-long border.

Asserting that the Modi government is "committed to building impenetrable borders", he said a patrol track along the border will also be paved.

"Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution. They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon," he said on 'X'.