India 'not closed to business from China': EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: India is not "closed to business from China", but the issue is in which sectors the country does business with Beijing and on what terms, foreign minister S Jaishankar said in Berlin on Tuesday.

Ties between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have been strained since clashes between their troops on their largely undemarcated Himalayan frontier left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead in 2020.

India subsequently tightened its scrutiny of investments from Chinese companies and halted major projects.

However, government officials, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have recently backed suggestions to allow more Chinese investment in the country.