I.N.D.I.A passes resolution congratulating ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's success

I.N.D.I.A parties on Friday congratulated ISRO for the success of Chandrayan-3 while eagerly waiting for the launch of solar mission Aditya-L1, saying that they hope the space agency's "extraordinary accomplishments" will strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in the country.
A resolution was passed at the start of the third I.N.D.I.A meeting here attended by over 60 leaders from 28 parties to decide on the future strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"We, the INDIA parties congratulate the entire ISRO family- present and past- for its outstanding achievements which have made our country proud. It has taken six decades to build, expand and deepen ISRO's capacities and capabilities," the resolution said.
"Chandrayaan-3 has thrilled the world, which is eagerly looking forward to the launch of Aditya-L1 tomorrow (September 2). We hope that the extraordinary accomplishments of ISRO strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in our society and give our youth the inspiration to excel in fields of scientific endeavour," it added.
The Opposition parties had lauded ISRO's efforts and highlighted the space agency's accomplishments when Chandrayan-3 landed near the south pole of the Moon.
Congress has said the success of the moon mission was a "collective success" of every Indian and ISRO's achievement reflects a "saga of continuity" and is "truly fantastic" while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "quickly coming on screen and taking credit after the landing".
It had accused Modi of not paying dues to engineers of Ranchi-based Hindustan Engineering Corporation (HEC) who built the launch pad for Chandrayaan-3.