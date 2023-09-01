I.N.D.I.A passes resolution congratulating ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's success

I.N.D.I.A parties on Friday congratulated ISRO for the success of Chandrayan-3 while eagerly waiting for the launch of solar mission Aditya-L1, saying that they hope the space agency's "extraordinary accomplishments" will strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in the country.

A resolution was passed at the start of the third I.N.D.I.A meeting here attended by over 60 leaders from 28 parties to decide on the future strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We, the INDIA parties congratulate the entire ISRO family- present and past- for its outstanding achievements which have made our country proud. It has taken six decades to build, expand and deepen ISRO's capacities and capabilities," the resolution said.