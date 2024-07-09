India poised to secure long-term uranium supply from Russia

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Rajesh Kumar Singh

Russia and India are likely to agree on a long-term uranium supply pact for a nuclear power plant coming online in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, said senior officials with knowledge of the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on Monday and Tuesday for the first time in five years. He’s expected to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin to help re-energise relations between the two countries and likely deliver strategic deals.

During the visit, India and Russia are also expected to sign an agreement allowing the military to use each other’s facilities for training, port calls and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, said the officials who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking details on the long-term uranium supply agreement.

Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom and Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The growing support for nuclear as a low-carbon energy source has seen uranium prices more than triple since the end of 2020, and the market could remain tight until 2029 as utilities replenish their inventories, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Cooperation in civilian nuclear sphere doesn’t fall under the US sanction regime on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.