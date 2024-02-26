India Political Live: Two Congress MLAs join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

The exodus from other parties to BJP continues. Congress seems to have faced the worst brunt of defections even as it tries to shore up its alliances with AAP, TMC, and SP. Meanwhile, the murder of INDL chief sent shockwaves through the country, BJP doesn't want the murder 'politicised'. In other news, Sandeshkhali remains on the boil as TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of gang rape with his associates, remains absconding. Keep track of all the latest political going-ons here, on DH.