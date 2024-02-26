India Political Live: Two Congress MLAs join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh
The exodus from other parties to BJP continues. Congress seems to have faced the worst brunt of defections even as it tries to shore up its alliances with AAP, TMC, and SP. Meanwhile, the murder of INDL chief sent shockwaves through the country, BJP doesn't want the murder 'politicised'. In other news, Sandeshkhali remains on the boil as TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of gang rape with his associates, remains absconding. Keep track of all the latest political going-ons here, on DH.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 03:30 IST
Highlights
03:0426 Feb 2024
Opposition shouldn't do politics over somebody's death: BJP spokesperson on murder of INDL chief
03:0426 Feb 2024
Congress MLAs Ninong Ering, and Wanglin Lowangdong along with National People's Party's (NPP) Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh
03:0426 Feb 2024
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a statement on his 'X' handle last night to clarify his reasons for switching sides and joining hands with BJP and Shiv Sena
Opposition shouldn't do politics over somebody's death: BJP spokesperson on murder of INDL chief
Congress MLAs Ninong Ering, and Wanglin Lowangdong along with National People's Party's (NPP) Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh
"If Mamata is unable to arrest him, they should seek Centre's help": Nisith Pramanik on Sheikh Shahjahan
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a statement on his 'X' handle last night to clarify his reasons for switching sides and joining hands with BJP and Shiv Sena
(Published 26 February 2024, 03:06 IST)