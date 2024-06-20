India Political Updates: Students lament the cancellation of UGC-NET exam
Good morning readers! Students from across India are grappling with the aftermath of the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam which was conducted on Tuesday. The news of the cancellation came late in Wednesday night by the Ministry of Education. One of the students stated, "It is really sad that organistations like NTA are not able to conduct exams properly". On the other hand, Tamil Nadu's politics are keeping everyone on the edge of their seats as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami rules out admitting expelled leaders V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam despite their pleas of unification of the factions. Maharashtra saw Nana Patole praise Rahul Gandhi for his yatras and attributed their Lok Sabha success in the state to it.
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 03:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s yatras made all the difference in the Lok Sabha polls, says Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole stated that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made all the difference in the Lok Sabha polls.
EPS rules out Sasikala and OPS’ reentry into AIADMK
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami ruled out admitting expelled leaders V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam into the party, amid repeated statements by the duo appealing for unification of the factions before the 2026 assembly.
'It is really sad that organistations like NTA are not able to conduct exams properly,' says Rajnish Rana a student from Delhi
The Ministry of Education (MoE) announced late on Wednesday night the cancellation of UGC-NET exam a day after it was conducted on the “basis of inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)”
In the light of the event, many students have taken to social media to express their despair regarding the current situation.
In an interview with PTI, a student named Rajnish Rana, hailing from Delhi laments over the cancellation of the exam and questions National Testing Agency over their ability to conduct such examinations.
The UGC-NET exam helps in finding an entry-level teaching job in Indian universities and also helps in gaining admissions to PhD programmes.
Published 20 June 2024, 03:20 IST