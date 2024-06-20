India Political Updates: Students lament the cancellation of UGC-NET exam

The Ministry of Education (MoE) announced late on Wednesday night the cancellation of UGC-NET exam a day after it was conducted on the “basis of inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)”



In the light of the event, many students have taken to social media to express their despair regarding the current situation.

In an interview with PTI, a student named Rajnish Rana, hailing from Delhi laments over the cancellation of the exam and questions National Testing Agency over their ability to conduct such examinations.

The UGC-NET exam helps in finding an entry-level teaching job in Indian universities and also helps in gaining admissions to PhD programmes.